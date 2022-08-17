Trump scrapes the bottom of the well for defense attorneys, and can’t even find them there

The current Trump mouthpiece, Taylor Budowich, strongly denies that the team is concerned. “The President’s lead counsel in relation to the raid of his home, Jim Trusty and Evan Corcoran, have decades of prosecutorial experience and have litigated some of the most complex cases in American history,” Budowich said. “President Trump is represented by some of the strongest attorneys in the country, and any suggestion otherwise is only driven by envy.”

Right, they’re all just jealous of ... something?

Michael Cohen, the former Trump toady who is now happy to dish on his old boss, piled on. “In olden days, he would tell firms representing him was a benefit because they could advertise off it. Today it’s not the same,” Cohen said. His experience is a bit of a cautionary tale, given the time in jail he spent on Trump’s behalf. “He’s also a very difficult client in that he’s always pushing the envelope, he rarely listens to sound legal advice, and he wants you to do things that are not appropriate, ethically or legally.” Who wouldn’t want to be associated with that?

Potential counsel could also be remembering the total fiasco that was Trump’s 62 election challenges, where lawyers dropped out of the enterprise like flies and judges were not amused. This clip from the Jan. 6 committee with Rep. Zoe Lofgren shows just how unamused judges were.

x Here’s what judges across the U.S. said as they tossed out Trump’s election fraud claims over lack of evidence: "He has lost on all merits." pic.twitter.com/qnm59LCFS4 Jan6Justice — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) August 17, 2022

Any self-respecting defense attorney is not going to be willing to antagonize judges with the kinds of antics Trump will demand.

Or, as Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., the faculty director of the Harvard Criminal Justice Institute and the Harvard Trial Advocacy Workshop, puts it: “Some lawyers may reasonably feel as though the public will conflate Mr. Trump’s policy aims and positions with the lawyer’s. In that way, many lawyers may be disinclined to expose themselves to the public opprobrium that would follow that sort of representation.”

