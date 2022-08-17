Voter registration numbers in some battleground states should make Republicans nervous

In Wisconsin, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is challenging Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, women have out-registered men by 15.6 percentage points among the nearly 13,000 people who have registered to vote since June 24.

Michigan voters will not only choose their governor and secretary of state—right-wing extremist Tudor Dixon is challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and election denier Kristina Karamo is challenging Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to oversee the state’s elections—they’ll also be voting on a ballot measure protecting reproductive rights. And in Michigan, women have out-registered men by 8.1 percentage points since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision put abortion rights at risk in the state.

In Pennsylvania, women have out-registered men by 17 points since June 24. Pennsylvania has not one but two marquee races: Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman vs. celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz for Senate, and current Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro vs. extremist conspiracy theorist Doug Mastriano for governor. Mastriano has tried to back away from his opposition to abortion ban exceptions for rape or incest by saying, falsely, that the governor wouldn’t have any say over state abortion policy anyway, but Democrats are not letting him get away with it.

In Ohio, the registration advantage among women since Dobbs is 11 points, according to TargetSmart, and in North Carolina, it’s seven points.

By contrast, in New York and Rhode Island, where abortion is protected by state law, new voter registrations are nearly equal for women and men.

x Here are the states with the biggest gender gap among new registrants since the Dobbs decision was handed down. This isn't just a blue state phenomena. In fact, it is more pronounced in states where choice is more at risk, or has been eliminated by the decision. pic.twitter.com/X4Kj2oG550 — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) August 17, 2022

Planned Parenthood is trying to take advantage of the moment with a $50 million effort in Republican-controlled states, in addition to Democratic campaign ads highlighting Republican extremism on abortion. It’s good to see advocacy groups and Democrats taking advantage of the moment.

