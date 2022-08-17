Biden, Democrats work to make sure voters know Republicans voted against everything they want

House members ahead of the historic vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act.

When President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday afternoon, he made very sure that the American people knew who was responsible for the very good things the bill will do: “And let’s be clear,” he said. “In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people, and every single Republican in the Congress sided with the special interests in this vote—every single one.”

He went on to make it absolutely clear:

“Every single Republican in Congress voted against lowering prescription drug prices, against lowering healthcare costs, against a fairer tax system.” “Every single Republican—every single one—voted against tackling the climate crisis, against lowering our energy costs, against creating good-paying jobs.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-ish-WV), who was in the room, might not have approved of that message, but it was and is the right one. Because the things Biden highlighted in this new law are very, very popular.

