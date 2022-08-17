Following failed attempt to cough his way out of a grand jury probe, Giuliani makes it to court

x #HappeningNow #RudyGuliani arrives to court in #Atlanta this morning to appear before the county's special grand jury. pic.twitter.com/MmZmhlnkTz — DAP 📡🛰️📺 (@Deetroit_Dave) August 17, 2022

“I’m not going to comment on the grand jury investigation until I know more about it,” Giuliani said.

He arrived in a black Yukon Denali with attorney Robert Costello and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Vernon Jones, according to The New York Times.

Answering a question about what the former New York City mayor and personal attorney to Trump thinks the grand jury will ask about, Giuliani said:

“They’ll ask the questions, and we’ll see.”

He will be questioned about what prosecutors described as “a multistate, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the Times reported.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was also ordered to appear before the special grand jury and took to trying to hide behind his status. “This weaponization of the law needs to stop,” Graham said. “So I will use the courts. We will go as far as we need to go, and do whatever needs to be done, to make sure that people like me can do their jobs without fear of some county prosecutor coming after you.”

Willis assured the public that she had an opposite goal in mind when she talked about her plan to subpoena people in Trump’s inner circle during an NBC News interview last month. “People also seem to think that in society that there are certain people that are immune from prosecution—if you are a celebrity, if you are a high-ranking public official,” she said. “I guess that there is something strange with me. Lady Justice is actually blind.”

Willis, the first Black Fulton County district attorney, said in another portion of the interview:

“We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us, but I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all.

“What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work, and we’re going to do our due diligence in making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

