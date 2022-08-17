Rather than genuinely addressing the fentanyl crisis, Republicans keep falsely pointing at migrants

I know, you’re telling me to stop looking for logic where none exists. But we also can’t ignore the fact that Republicans continue to turn this genuine crisis of drug overdoses into anti-immigrant fodder, all the while doing nothing about the victims and their loved ones. You know who else is doing it? Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance, “who used conversations about opioid addiction to launch his political career and has made a false connection between fentanyl and migrants an essential piece of his campaign,” immigrant rights advocacy group America’s Voice said.

“Vance and his deep-pocketed allies have run numerous ads on the topic, while Vance has even gone so far as to suggest that President Joe Biden has intentionally allowed fentanyl to enter the U.S. through the southern border to kill off MAGA voters,” the group continued. “But Vance’s own work on the opioid crisis is just as fraudulent as his attack line, with his non-profit little more than a front to funnel money to his political allies.”

Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis is another one. When he’s not busy trying to weed out the media that gets under his thin skin or is ousting a duly elected official, he’s also trying to tie migrants to the fentanyl crisis.

Mr. Refuses-To-Condemn-Nazis had recently been touting a series of local law enforcement actions from June that he claimed “were able to recover these illegal aliens and enough fentanyl to kill off 2,000 people in the state of Florida,” Miami Herald reported late last month. The action may have resulted in the seizure of the drugs, but implying that migrants had anything to do with the drugs is complete bullshit. “What DeSantis did not mention is that the vast majority of the 22 arrests were not related to immigration but rather tied to men and women who live in the country legally,” the report said. The arrests of seven undocumented people in these actions were all tied to traffic violations, not drugs, as DeSantis tried to imply.

Nor do migrants have anything to do with drugs that are being seized at the southern border. Once again, Customs and Border Protection data has shown that it’s overwhelmingly U.S. citizens who have been caught with drugs at the southern border. “Out of the 42 incidents in which a person's nationality was reported, 33 (79%) involved US citizens. Just three incidents involved a smuggler without legal status,” American Immigration Council Policy Director Aaron Reichlin-Melnick shared in a May 31 Twitter thread. “Only TWO publicly-reported seizures were linked to people crossing between ports of entry,” he wrote in another tweet.

x Once again, the overwhelming majority of fentanyl comes into the US via ports of entry, usually in passenger vehicles driven by US citizens.



29% of ALL fentanyl seized at the border in July (603 of 2072 lbs) was seized in a five-day span at one port of entry in California. https://t.co/oVXHmzwrs9 pic.twitter.com/p8xS1k64cB — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) August 16, 2022

The electoral loss of Liz Cheney this week solidifies the GOP’s standing as a fascist and violent political cult that worships at the altar of an insurrectionist president. Rather than talking about that, they’ll continue to tell you to be afraid of brown families.

America’s Voice said that Democrats should mimic Senate candidate Tim Ryan’s campaign and refuse to let Republicans set the tone. “Ryan’s ad features Dale King, a veteran and a small business owner who hires Ohioans recovering from opioid abuse. King calls out Vance’s selfish failure to do any substantial work on the issue,” the group said.

“Democrats can and should draw a stark contrast with Republicans on the challenges of fentanyl and the opioid crisis,” said America’s Voice political director Zachary Mueller. “It is not the immigration issue Republicans are trying to make. Their ‘divide and distract’ tactics lack real solutions, and their lies are an insult to the communities suffering from the opioid crisis.”

