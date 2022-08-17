School board votes in favor of ban on LGBTQ Pride flags in spite of protests from students

“If you have a policy that says ‘nothing political,’” stated American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorney Christine Donahoe. “Does that mean you can’t have a sign up that says, ‘Support our Troops,’ or ‘Believe Women’ or ‘Save the Planet?’” She added that to some people, all of those things are political in nature.
According to local outlet FOX 6, the board voted to uphold the ban at a Tuesday night meeting on Aug. 16. The room was reportedly packed, and brave students actually spoke up. Sadly, public comment was cut off at one hour. It’s unclear how many folks who wanted to speak but didn’t have a chance to agreed or disagreed with the policy.
"I am not controversial. I am not political,” one student told the board, per the outlet. “I am a person.”
One student accurately pointed out that pride flags are not a “political stance” but an assertion of self-acceptance and the acceptance of others.
As reported by the outlet, students Britain Farrar and Bethany Provan started a Change.org petition over the summer in an effort to have the school board reverse the policy. At the time of writing, they have about 13,000 signatures.
“It doesn’t feel like my school supports us,” Provan told the outlet, adding that this “sucks.”
Provan is very right—it does suck, and all of these students (and staff) deserve much better.
