School board votes in favor of ban on LGBTQ Pride flags in spite of protests from students

If there’s one thing conservatives love, it’s stomping down on LGBTQ+ youth and allies. The group that likes to describe themselves as having family values is dead set on terrorizing the lives of queer people just in time to garner hate votes in November, and their hate campaigns include literal children. As Daily Kos has continued to cover, Republicans are coming down hard in attempts to ban trans folks from simply existing, including participating in sports teams, using public restrooms, and accessing safe, age-appropriate, life-saving gender-affirming health care. It’s shameful.

We’ve covered how conservatives and conspiracy theorists are using school board meetings as a route to spread “grooming” hysteria, especially when it comes to books by and about LGBTQ+ people in public school classrooms and libraries. Some school districts, as we’re seeing happen in Wisconsin, are apparently acting against LGBTQ+ students and staff in every way they can think of.

As Daily Kos covered at the time, the Kettle Moraine School Board recently moved to ban public school teachers and staff from sharing their pronouns in emails, wearing rainbow attire, and displaying signs in the classroom that could be interpreted to have political or religious messages. Because conservatives are unwilling to accept that Pride flags and Black Lives Matter signs are not tied to a political party, those have been banned. The latest update from the school board is that the school board voted to explicitly affirm the Pride flag ban, again using the argument that they’re political, as reported by the Associated Press.

