Rick Scott is putting some of the most beleaguered public servants in real danger

Sen. Rick Scott is going to get someone killed.

The Internal Revenue Service is still using technology and procedures from the 1970s to process tax returns. It had a backlog of 10.2 million unprocessed returns in July, largely because millions of people still use paper returns and they don’t have the technology to digitize them quickly. IRS employees have to manually enter the information from paper returns, one number at a time. They are using equipment so out of date that they have to fabricate their own replacement parts because the company that provided the originals is long out of business. The newest technology they’re working with, at least in one process facility, is a PC running on Windows XP, dating back to 2001. One-third of its staff is eligible for retirement, and it’s lost 20% of its staffing since 2010.

That’s why the IRS needs the $80 billion coming to it from the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden this week—so that it can join the 21st century. That, by the way, is a plus for ordinary Americans and particularly lower-income people who are more likely to file free paper returns and who are more likely to be counting on their refunds coming to them in a timely manner.

So when Republicans—the same Republicans responsible for slashing a quarter of the agency’s funding since 2010—attack the agency and tell job seekers to stay away from the new, high-paying jobs the law will create at the agency because they’ll be asked to kill their fellow citizens in the job, it should be up to the traditional media to provide all that context. Predictably, the traditional media fails.