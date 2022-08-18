Republicans are going to need a flow chart of which law enforcement they do and don't support

Republicans are relying on the media not calling them out for inciting violence as long as they couple their language demonizing the IRS with tepid warnings like “no matter how mad you are, please don’t do anything untoward,” as Rep. Tom Cole said in a virtual town hall recently. But at the same town hall event, Cole didn’t correct a caller who claimed the IRS would be adding large numbers of armed agents, and Cole himself repeated lies about the funding doubling the size of the IRS with the intent of auditing small business owners and small farmers.

”We’re hiring 87,000 IRS agents. You see in the job listing posting, in the description, it says that these new hires are required to be armed, and to use deadly force if necessary. Taxation is theft, and this is armed robbery,” Rep. Lauren Boebert recently claimed. In reality, the IRS has a small number of criminal enforcement agents who are, as law enforcement agents in these United States of America, armed.

At the same time they fearmonger about how armed federal agents “raided” Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and that means they might come for you, the little guy, Republicans are also fearmongering about how Democrats are opposed to various other forms of law enforcement. “Strategists also said that telling voters Democrats are prioritizing funding the IRS over police or border security is an easy attack that inflames the GOP base,” The Washington Post reports.

So now Republicans want to pick and choose which law enforcement they support and which is an unacceptable infringement on your rights. Okay guys. This is also coming as they blast out a steady stream of laments that arrests and seizures of fentanyl at the border prove that … Democrats are gutting border enforcement. Literally the fact that enforcement is racking up big numbers is being used to show that it has been drastically weakened. On top of all that, they keep claiming that voters don’t want them to talk about their abortion bans because all voters care about is inflation, even as they talk about all this non-inflation stuff.

Do not ever expect Republicans to make a lick of sense or be the least bit consistent when they are approaching a big election. But in this case, the attacks on the IRS, like the attacks on the FBI, could be really dangerous—and Republicans don’t care any more about that than they care about making sense or avoiding hypocrisy.

