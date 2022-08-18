John Fetterman goes all in on Mehmet Oz's homeowner lies, wins the internet

Mehmet Oz, best known for using his proximity to Oprah Winfrey to hawk sketchy diet supplements, is trying to become the next MAGA-hack Senator from Pennsylvania. He’s facing off against Daily Kos-endorsed progressive John Fetterman.

His campaign, as you might imagine, has been filled with nothing but entertainment, as the truly incompetent Oz is running it the way one might run for sixth-grade class president. Recently, Oz came under fire when an older campaign video of him attempting to purchase grocery store items for his wife’s “crudités” was shared online. It was a glorious disaster for a man who is attempting beyond reason to convince voters he’s just like them.

After living for more than two decades in New Jersey, Oz set up an address in Pennsylvania and decided to run for office. The fact that Oz clearly lives in New Jersey has not stopped this carpetbagger. Asked about how many homes Oz owns, Mehmet answered, “Legitimately? Two homes.”

Oz is a proven liar already, and after it was reported that he owns not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, not eight, not nine, but ten (that’s 10, diez) homes.

If you can, go and donate to John Fetterman’s campaign.

RELATED STORY: Man of the people Mehmet Oz can't give a straight answer on how many homes he owns