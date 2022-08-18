Ron Johnson touts endorsement from group led by white nationalist conspiracy theory peddler

Zachary Mueller, political director for immigrant rights advocacy group America’s Voice, was among voices who in June noted Judd’s appearance at a gathering organized by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a Tanton network organization that has been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. FAIR is a hateful group that’s tried to camouflage its extremism by mingling with officials like Judd, when Judd is just as bad as they are, appearing in a political ad that depicted violence against President Joe Biden.

Even before that, Judd—who is once again an active border agent and employee of the federal government—appeared in a right-wing ad where failed Arizona Republican candidate Jim Lamon shot at actors portraying President Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Mark Kelly. While decent people were repulsed, Lamon instead reveled in the outrage.

Remember when Republicans were also outraged that the Biden administration wasn’t starving migrant babies who are in U.S. custody with their parents? That might seem like a lifetime ago, but it was just May, and the border union was among the extremist voices openly pushing for these babies to be starved. As I noted at the time, thousands upon thousands of active border agents are members of this union. If they’re openly arguing for abusing children in their custody, what in God’s name are they doing behind the scenes?

x Border Patrol Union joins Gov. Abbott in calling for “illegal immigrant” babies to die of starvation.



Remember: 90% of all Border Patrol agents are members of this so-called union — that’s 18,000 agents. https://t.co/AlJVx1kWP1 pic.twitter.com/lEzRc9bbbt — Max Granger (@_maxgranger) May 12, 2022

x And of course Johnson is running a Facebook ads touting the endorsement from the organization led a hate group attending, white nationalist conspiracy peddler. pic.twitter.com/qZWp3LNGQW — Zachary.A.Mueller (@ZacharyAMueller) August 17, 2022

But, hey, Johnson seems to have no issue with any of this, by accepting the union’s endorsement with open arms and promoting the endorsement on Facebook as well. Judd was in fact at Johnson’s side during a press conference this week, where the Republican complained and complained about the southern border but offered no humane solutions to the supposed issues he was raising. Johnson later said that any immigration reform was out of the question until the border is “under reasonable control,” WKOW reported.

This is Republican-speak for, we never plan to do anything, and just to further show how unserious he is on this issue, he voted against the hugely popular comprehensive immigration reform bill that passed the U.S. Senate in 2013.

Johnson, who lied about his office’s role in trying to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, wants to stay in the job in order to continue working against the American people by killing Medicare and Social Security. He will face off against likely Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in November. While remembering that polling is just polling, one new showing does have Johnson eating Barnes’ dust.

