Former CIA director says today's GOP is nihilistic, most dangerous political force

The statement is a cutting one, given Hayden’s history. When he was director of the CIA, he oversaw conflicts with the Taliban and ISIS.
And particularly so, as it comes just after former President Donald Trump spent the last week slamming the nation’s intelligence institutions and Justice Department in response to the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort for sensitive and classified records that investigators believe were improperly retained.
Several Republicans in the House and Senate have echoed Trump’s criticisms of the FBI and DOJ of late and have done so despite a recent spate of violent attacks on law enforcement.
The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo internally on Monday noting the uptick. The threats have occurred mostly online and on social media platforms, but according to CBS, the threats assessed by the FBI have also featured calls for a civil war, an armed uprising, and the placement of a dirty bomb at the FBI office in Washington, D.C.
Threats made against lawmakers have increased, too. The U.S. Capitol Police reported last year that threats made against lawmakers have jumped up hugely. For instance, last year Capitol Police reported that more than 9,600 threats were made against legislators in Congress. In 2017, that number was just over 3,900 threats recorded.
