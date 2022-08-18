Former CIA director says today's GOP is nihilistic, most dangerous political force

The state of the Republican Party is so heinous that the former director of the CIA, Michael Hayden, perceives them as one of the most “nihilistic, dangerous, and contemptible” political forces in play today.

Hayden is a retired four-star general who served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and director of the National Security Agency (NSA) under former President George W. Bush. His position on today’s GOP was offered on Twitter when he retweeted a post from Mike Luce, the associate editor of the Financial Times.

“I’ve covered extremism and violent ideologies around the world over my career. Have never come across a political force more nihilistic, dangerous & contemptible than today’s Republicans. Nothing close,” Luce wrote.

“I agree. And I was the CIA director,” Hayden tweeted in response on Wednesday.