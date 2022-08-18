News Roundup: Mar-a-Lago affidavit could be released; Ukraine nuclear plant may be in new danger

'45' may at this point refer to the number of individual crimes Donald Trump's so far been implicated in.

Republican crimes continued to dominate the news today because, really, how could they not; as a Florida judge mulls a media request to publicly release the evidence-filled affidavit used by the government to justify the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump's longtime chief financial officer pleads guilty to tax fraud, and the Justice Department is asking the National Archives to turn over the same list of documents that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 coup attempt were provided.

In Ukraine, Russia is very loudly signaling that they might sabotage the Ukrainian nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces since the near-beginning of the war. That seems a rather terrible move for a country immediately downwind, but perhaps Vladimir Putin's advisers are telling him something different?