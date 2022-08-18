Democrats aren't letting Republicans define their signature legislation this time around

Climate Power, the League of Conservation Voters, and Future Forward USA Action are running the ads, with Climate Power executive director Lori Lodes explicitly identifying the lesson from 2010.

“There was no campaign to win the win” in 2010, she said, “whereas the other side spent $450 million to define it as a socialist takeover.” This is part of the campaign to win the win.

“The magnitude, the scope and the importance of what Congress and Biden just did for climate change is transformational … and it is essential that people understand the magnitude of what just happened,” said the League of Conservation Voters’ Pete Maysmith. With Republican efforts to smear the law a dead certainty, he said, “We can’t sit around and wait for that to happen. We need to aggressively tell this story.”

Other groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are planning additional advertising in support of the law, making sure voters know about provisions like allowing Medicare to negotiate prices of some drugs, and capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for people on Medicare, as well as provisions to fight climate change.

At the signing of the law, President Joe Biden laid out some of those benefits—and made clear that Republicans opposed all of it.

x "We can protect the already powerful or show the courage to build a future where everybody has an even shot." -@POTUS



Every single Republican voted against the Inflation Reduction Act—it's clear who they choose to protect. pic.twitter.com/2Z9cR6tpY8 — CAP Action (@CAPAction) August 16, 2022

