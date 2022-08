Mehmet Oz tries to go on the offensive, fails miserably

From left to right: Worst Superman; Worst TV doctor.

Mehmet Oz’s campaign has been something of a gaffe factory. This doesn’t mean MAGA-world won’t vote for him, but it is very entertaining to watch. Time and time again, the celebrity TV doctor’s attempts to appear like an everyman have exposed him for being what the Yiddish language calls a klotz, and what most of us know as a klutz.

Whether he is trying to buy crudités for his wife and blaming President Biden for the cost of carrots and asparagus and guacamole, or he’s being evasive about how many homes he owns (10), Mehmet Oz has been called out effectively by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, progressive candidate for Pennsylvania Senate, and his social media team.

After taking a drubbing from Fetterman and the internet over the past few days, Oz tried to strike back. It didn’t go so well.

