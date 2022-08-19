Teachers in your state are underpaid. The question is by how much, this week in the war on workers

Teachers have earned less than other workers with the same education levels for decades—but it’s getting worse. “On average, teachers earned just 76.5 cents on the dollar compared with what similar college graduates earned working in other professions—and much less than the relative 93.9 cents on the dollar that teachers earned in 1996,” the Economic Policy Institute reports.

A few states have relatively small wage penalties for teachers—Rhode Island, Wyoming, and New Jersey are all below 5%. But five states—Colorado, Oklahoma, Virginia, Arizona, and Alabama—have wage penalties for teachers of more than 30%, and it’s more than 20% in 28 states.

How does your state do?