Let’s win the most overlooked elections this year: Our state supreme courts

Actor and activist Julia Louis-Dreyfus is joining with Daily Kos to boost candidates for state supreme courts in Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio.

First off, thank you for welcoming me to the Daily Kos community. It’s an honor to fight alongside you.

While I don’t pretend to be an expert, one of the things that's become clear to me over the years is that state and local officials affect our lives as much as U.S. senators and congressmen.

Republicans have been playing the long game, building up power in downballot offices for decades. And Democrats have only recently been catching up.

Yet we still seem to have a collective blindspot when it comes to state supreme court races.

Why? One reason seems to be that there is no national organization on the Democratic side working to get good people elected, or even to shine a light on these critical races. This gap has left donors and volunteers with an alarming lack of information on who to support in 2022 to help defend our fragile democracy.

That's why I'm so happy to be teaming up with Daily Kos to promote a slate of incredible state supreme court candidates on the ballot this fall.

Please join me in supporting these seven fantastic Democrats and help us win majorities on the Michigan, North Carolina, and Ohio supreme courts!