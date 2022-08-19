Election officials allowed Trump supporters to access data—and make copies of it—in Georgia

“Sidney, everything went smoothly yesterday with the Coffee County collection. Everyone involved was extremely helpful,” Paul Maggio, chief operating officer for SullivanStrickler, wrote to Powell. “We are consolidating all of the data collected and will be uploading it to our secure site for access by your team. Hopefully, we can take care of payment today.”

Marilyn Marks is a plaintiff in the lawsuit that sought the subpoenas. She is the Executive Director of Coalition for Good Governance, a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to transparent government and evidence-based elections.

Marks tells the AJC that, based on the information gathered from the subpoenas, Georgia’s election system can be easily compromised. She argues for switching from touchscreen voting to paper ballots.

“It is imperative that they turn their attention to hand-marked paper ballots using emergency procedures for November because the entire state of Georgia’s software is out there in the wild. … This takes away all of their excuses to stick with ballot-marking devices.”

Marks is at the center of the infamous Curling v. Kemp lawsuit against Georgia’s election officials to end the state’s use of touchscreen electronic equipment.

The subpoena also reveals that local Coffee County election officials assisted the Trump supporters in copying the voter information, including memory cards, ballot scanners, ballot images, and an election management server.

The local officials who handed over the information include election board member Eric Chaney, former county Election Director Misty Hampton, and former county Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham, who also posed as a fake elector for the Georgia GOP in 2020, per AJC.

The MAGA group that snuck into Coffee County are some of the same people who weaseled their way into local election offices around the country.

The breaches have become so ubiquitous that on Aug. 12, the Brennan Center for Justice released a statement warning local election offices about it and advising them what to do.

It reads in part:

“Insider threats are not a new phenomenon in elec­tion secur­ity. But the current parti­cip­a­tion of elec­tion deniers in the elec­tion process, and active recruit­ment of more, has sparked an increase in breaches of the phys­ical secur­ity of elec­tion equip­ment. Elec­tion offi­cials have an affirm­at­ive oblig­a­tion to imple­ment steps to prevent and detect unau­thor­ized access to voting systems, and if a breach does occur, to take remedial action to address any harm that the breach may cause.”

Lawrence Norden, director of elections and government for the Brennan Center, told The Washington Post, “It is super important for election officials to know these breaches of election security are occurring and that there have been swift and strong reactions to it. … We want to be sure local election officials know they have an obligation to detect and quickly take remedial action if a breach occurs.”