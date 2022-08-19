Alabama GOP group apologizes for 'accidently' posting racist image to Facebook

“I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a picture that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Shannon Terry wrote in a Facebook post apologizing for the use of the image.

“As chairman I take full responsibility for the error,” Terry added.

According to CBS News affiliate WHNT, Terry is a member of the Lawrence County School Board. He said he will not resign from his position, despite calls for him to do so after the image was posted. The image was posted as an announcement of Terry’s new position as county chairman. A statement from Terry released to News 19 reads in part:

I regret the mistake that was made, and it was just that- an unintended mistake. The image posted by me on a political Facebook page was not done with any malicious or harmful intent. Once made aware of the negative portion of the picture I immediately replaced it and followed up with an apology/explanation the next day. My error was rushing to post a thank you note to the outgoing chairperson, in doing so I did not properly review a cut and paste image used in that post from an internet search for a “GOP elephant”. I do not support or agree with any hate group agenda and certainly would not try to further their cause.

According to the Associated Press, the post sparked outrage from both local constituents and state leaders.

The image was allegedly used after being found via a Google image search of GOP elephants. Of course, instead of taking the time to both look at the image and see where it came from, the group chose to just post it.

The KKK imagery is formed by adding black eyeholes between the legs of the elephant, which creates the illusion of white hoods in the negative space.

x The Lawrence county Republican Party posted this image on their Facebook page. Do you see the hooded figures resembling Klansmen in between the legs of a GOP elephant? Saying the quiet part aloud!🗣 pic.twitter.com/VySfeLfGtz — Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison) August 18, 2022

Worse, the text attached to the post in question reads, In part: “[Daniel Stover] has put countless hours into leading the local GOP to represent your conservative values.” Paired with the Klan imagery, this can only be described as “a bad look.”

The image was created by illustrator Woody Harrington and originally used in a 2020 Mother Jones article titled, "The Republican Party is Racist and Soulless. Just Ask This Veteran GOP Strategist."

Harrington shared the image on Instagram Wednesday, with the caption: "2 years ago I created this image for a piece in [Mother Jones] about the hate, bigotry, and racism hidden within Trump's GOP. It now come to my attention that the Hate Elephant has been given new life (without permission or credit, of course)."

x Two years ago, we commissioned this art from Woody Harrington to reference how white supremacy was taking over the GOP. Not only didn't they not get it, they appropriated copyrighted art. https://t.co/lxEJoXjhap https://t.co/FxwRMo9Mqd — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) August 18, 2022

Alabama’s state House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, a Democratic lawmaker from Huntsville, Alabama, criticized the use of the image, tweeting on Tuesday, “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image.”

According to CBS News, the group's Facebook page, which had been active since 2009, was deleted as of 6 PM EDT Thursday.