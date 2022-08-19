Democrats fought for decades to get Medicare drug price negotiation. We have to fight to keep it

The groundwork for the Medicare drug price negotiation provision in the IRA was laid by the Democratic House in 2019, and introduced in a press conference with Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

For the first time since it was created in 1965, Medicare will be able to negotiate the price of some drugs, just like the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has always done. That’s the result of decades of persistent work by Democrats, starting way back in the 1990s in the Clinton administration and continuing through the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last week.

That history plus an explainer for how it all came together this time can be found in Jonathon Cohn’s detailed story at Huffington Post. The story also contains a caution— This is a limited reform that needs to be built on and that could be rolled back with a Republican Congress or administration.

Nevertheless, the drug price negotiation provision is a big deal because it finally has broken the pharmaceutical industry lobby’s hold. “Pharma did not lay down their weapons in this fight,” Larry Levitt, executive vice president at the Henry J. Kaiser Foundation, told HuffPost. He’s right. The industry spent more than $187 million so far in 2022, employing 1,587 lobbyists to influence Congress. “This was unquestionably the biggest political loss Pharma has suffered,” Levitt continued.

