Oil and gas companies pull out all the lobbying stops to keep profits high and the planet suffering

ConocoPhillips spent nearly $6 million in the first half of 2022 alone to push its plans in Alaska for a massive oil-drilling operation known as Willow, among other projects.

Oil and gas lobbying efforts appear to be bouncing back from 2021’s 10-year low. OpenSecrets reported last week that companies spent more than $63.5 million in the first half of 2022 on lobbying, representing an 11% increase compared with that same time period last year. One of the primary culprits is ConocoPhillips, which has been eyeing a massive oil-drilling project in Alaska dubbed Willow. Recent findings from a draft supplemental Environmental Impact Statement—and support from lawmakers ultimately in the pocket of ConocoPhillips—suggests that Willow could ultimately become a reality.

ConocoPhillips found an easy mark in Sen. Lisa Murkowski, deploying lobbyists and officials who previously worked with both the Alaska Republican and her father. A former Frank Murkowski aide and Murkowski’s own former staff director for her role on the Energy Committee both donated to the lawmaker’s Senate campaign while appealing to her on ConocoPhillips’ behalf. According to OpenSecrets, ConocoPhillips-linked donors have sent more than $39,000 to Murkowski’s campaign during this election cycle alone. The results have certainly paid for themselves, and Murkowski has been an eager spokesperson for the Big Oil giant.