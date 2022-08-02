Oil and gas companies pull out all the lobbying stops to keep profits high and the planet suffering

Just look at a recent press release from Murkowski’s office misleadingly titled, “Alaskans Voice Strong Support for Willow Project.” A large coalition of tribes, environmental groups, activists, and all those battling the climate crisis have voiced their opposition to the project since its initial scoping, yet you wouldn’t know that by what Murkowski has to say about it:
“From day one, I’ve elevated the Willow project to the Administration as my top priority, and I will continue to hold them accountable to their commitment to see this additional environmental review through so that construction can begin this winter. Responsibly-developed Alaskan energy benefits both our national security and American families who are facing near-record energy prices. The Willow project has gone through several extraordinarily stringent environmental reviews and will adhere to Alaska’s world-class safety and environmental standards. It’s no wonder the project has such broad support from Alaskans—including the Alaska Federation of Natives, the Alaska AFL-CIO, the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, and Alaska Native stakeholders across the North Slope.”
It’s worth noting that support from the Alaska Federation of Natives has been previously touted by ConocoPhillips, which has previously sponsored the group’s annual convention. Alaska AFL-CIO President Joelle Hall is a prior Murkowski donor. And the Alaska Chamber of Commerce’s own PAC has only donated to one politician: a former BP site engineer and commissioning lead who now serves as a Republican representative in Alaska’s State House. ConocoPhillips seemingly has its hands on every big supporter of Willow. The project is expected to provide a massive boost to ConocoPhillips’ already dominant production in Alaska, with up to 590 million barrels of oil estimated to be produced over 30 years. This comes at a cost of generating around 260 million tons of CO2-equivalent emissions within that time.
Comments are closed on this story.