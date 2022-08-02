Having trouble keeping up with Florida Power & Light's scandals? Here's their latest misdeeds

Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy—who once used a pseudonymous email account to carry out a plan to obscure political donations—knows a thing or two about scandal, as does the company he heads.

Forgive me for being unserious at a time when companies like Florida Power & Light (FPL)—the nation’s largest utility—keep racking up scandals, but it’s kind of hard to keep track of the latest outrageous episode because the next one immediately overshadows it. Surely, FPL could take part of its 2022 Q2 net income of $989 million and just put out a greatest hits record of its standout incidents. Perhaps FPL could have a record release party at the company’s exclusive event space, located on the third floor of its downtown Tallahassee offices right near the Florida state Capitol.

This invite-only spot, where FPL wines and dines lawmakers and lobbyists, was uncovered by Politico, which reports that the event space lacks a liquor license and could very well help lawmakers violate the state’s Sunshine Laws. At least, that’s the fear of one of FPL’s most vocal critics, State Rep. Anna Eskamani, who also told Politico that she worries the lounge presents an opportunity for lawmakers to violate the state’s gift ban, too. It’s certainly not something you’d read about in The Capitolist, the outlet FPL infiltrated through operatives for the company that has owned a controlling stake in it since 2019. As the Orlando Sentinel and Floodlight reported last week, FPL’s indirect meddling dates back to at least 2018, and includes influencing editorial coverage and even putting its own spin on story drafts.