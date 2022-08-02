Live coverage: Aug. 2 primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Kansas: We have finally hit the threshold in what might be the most important contest of the night: the voter initiative in Kansas which, if passed, would give the legislature the right to regulate abortion by whatever methods please them, including and up to an outright ban.
But these are results that need an immense amount of context. Right now: the NO side is up 69-31, which is great news, of course. But two things to consider: 1) this is almost entirely advance vote, which would undoubtedly benefit the more progressive side of the equation; 2) the vote is also disproportionately from bluer counties like Wyandotte, Douglas, and Riley counties. So...while the early returns are heartening, there are miles to go in this one.
