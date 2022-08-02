Live coverage: Aug. 2 primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Kansas: Johnson County just went over 200,000 in turnout today, which is insane when you consider that they only got to 270,000 votes in the GENERAL midterm election in 2018. That pushed the margin back to 36.5-63.5.
And, as impossible as it might be to believe, in Kansas (of all places!), this initiative to give the overwhelmingly GOP legislature the discretion to act on abortion rights may not even make it to 40% of the vote in a state that Donald Trump won by 15 points.
