Live coverage: Aug. 2 primaries in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Five states are holding primaries tonight, while Kansas will vote on an amendment to remove the right to an abortion from the state constitution. Ohio voters will also go back to the polls for primaries for their state legislature, which were delayed because of redistricting litigation (primaries for the Buckeye State’s other offices took place as planned in early May).

We’ll be liveblogging the results here and also covering the returns closely on Twitter.

Key races: Previews | Cheat-sheet

Results: AZ | KS | MI | MO | OH | WA