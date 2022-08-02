Black mom's simple but vital message to breastfeeding parents: You are more than how much you pump

The Black Women's Health Imperative, a nonprofit working to achieve health equity, shared Turner-Owens’ video on Twitter. “For any birthing person that’s been on the breastfeeding journey, you are SEEN,” the nonprofit said in the tweet. “It is not an easy journey for everyone and it’s so important to affirm yourself during the process.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last May that although breastfeeding rates in the United States have increased in the last 10 years, racial and ethnic disparities persist. The agency wrote:
”Efforts are needed to increase breastfeeding initiation and reduce racial/ethnic disparities. Because disparities are state-specific, efforts tailored to address each state’s disparities might be needed. Maternity care policies and practices supportive of breastfeeding and breastfeeding programs that target highest risk populations might help increase initiation, reduce disparities, and improve infant nutrition.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of infants' lives, updated its policy to also recommend supporting parents who choose to breastfeed beyond children’s toddler years.
“Human milk is all a baby needs for the first six months of life,” Joan Younger Meek, lead author of a technical report on the matter, wrote. “Breast milk is unique in its nutrients and protective effects, and really quite remarkable when you look at what it does for a child’s developing immune system.
“Not everyone can breastfeed or continue breastfeeding for as long as desired for various reasons, including workplace barriers. Families deserve nonjudgmental support, information and help to guide them in feeding their infant.”
