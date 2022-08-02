Black mom's simple but vital message to breastfeeding parents: You are more than how much you pump

Women stand next to cardboard posters in the Washington Heights section of New York Aug. 2, 2013 as they participate in the annual "Breastfeeding Subway Caravan" to mark "World Breastfeeding Week."

This week is World Breastfeeding Week, an observance the World Health Organization recognizes to support breastfeeding and "help institutionalize" the practice in health care systems. In the spirit of the week, mom and videographer Taishyka Turner-Owens posted a video on social media reminding parents that their breastfeeding journeys do not have to look like anyone else’s. "Breastfeeding friend, repeat after me,” Turner-Owens began her delightful 42-second TikTok video, “my boobs are boobing how they’re supposed to boob, supposed to boob, supposed to boob.”

She said she had to give herself that reminder when her milk supply was down after giving birth to her baby girl. "Whether one oz or 10oz your baby is getting exactly what he/she needs so don’t make your value predicated upon how much you store/pump," Turner-Owens wrote in the caption of her Instagram post resharing the video. “Roll with the punches, do your part and if you’re genuinely having trouble seek help from a bomb lactation consultant! There’s always hope and don’t let anyone tell you different!”

