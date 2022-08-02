News Roundup: Pelosi arrives in Taiwan; Republicans flip yet again on veterans' care

China has long relied on the art of diplomatic temper tantrum, but it's a technique that loses effectiveness when overused.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan today—and the Chinese government had an absolute meltdown over the visit, responding with belligerencies that included scrambling jets and announcing new live-fire military exercises to take place partially within Taiwan's territory. Senate Republicans sheepishly voted for the veterans' bill they rejected last week, but not before wasting another evening of Senate time. And House investigators probing the Jan. 6 coup are losing patience with Department of Homeland Security inspector general Joseph Cuffari after the seemingly total erasure of all relevant Jan. 6 texts from the agency and the Secret Service.

The department knew early on that records of Jan. 6 would be of major significance, so the claim that those records were erased in error has been dubious from the start. Late-breaking news today that top Trump officials in the Department of Defense also had phone records wiped will ... not help.