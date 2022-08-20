Connect! Unite! Act! Together again!

To take from Leslie’s fantastic diary on the subject:

Here is the inaugural story explaining the concept of creating CUA Circles: Starting with the people you know right now, you can be the source of factual, encouraging Democratic messaging. We may not have the nationwide communications advantage right now, but as individuals, the Blue Team outnumbers that red mess. This means the way we talk to each other makes a world of difference.

Circles go beyond finding something you can do, encouraging those around you, and building political power.

It is also about reclaiming personal power.

Over the last year, we have seen a direct, full-frontal attack of our basic rights and humanity. It’s hard sometimes to take a look at the last year and not see the way in which Republicans have used state legislatures and courts to work tirelessly against the rights of so many.

When we connect with each other, we find new opportunities to build beyond our circle.

When we look at the Olympic rings, we think of circles that overlap, sharing parts in common across the whole. It’s a powerful message.

As the summer moved on, I thought of Tori Amos’ Precious Things, where she makes several key notes to this moment:

Running after Billy

Running after the rain

These precious things

Let them bleed

Let them wash away

These precious things

Let them break

Their hold of me

He said, "You're really an ugly girl

But I like the way you play."

And I died

But I thanked him

Can you believe that?

Sick, sick, holding on to his picture

Dressing up every day

I wanna smash the faces of those beautiful boys

Those Christian boys

So you can make me come

That doesn't make you Jesus

These precious things

Let them bleed

Let them wash away

These precious things

Let them break

Their hold of me

I remember, yes

In my peach party dress

No one dared

No one cared

To tell me where the pretty girls are

Those demigods

With their nine-inch nails

And little fascist panties

Tucked inside the heart

Of every nice girl

These precious things

Let them bleed

Let them wash away

These precious things

Let them break

Let them wash away

These, these precious things

Let them bleed now

Let them wash away

These, these precious things

Let them break

Their hold of me

I’m going to guess most of you can make sense of the lyrics. If you are really, truly lost, ask in the comments. It speaks to the situation though. It tells us what it is like to feel loss, anger, frustration, to be demeaned by people that contend they have values.

It is also about finding the circle and situation that motivates you to seek change.

Are you prepared to build your circle and work toward the 2022 November election? If so, what drives you?