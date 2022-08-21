News Roundup: Giuliani grasps at straws; Florida begins an impossible school year

A mostly quiet weekend capped another news week dominated by Trump's newest crimes, but in Florida schools are preparing for a new school year constrained by a host of new indoctrination laws, from the Republican-mandated rewriting of history to new rules that appear to ban any discussion of "gender" at all. Alabama Republicans are apologizing, sort of, for (1) stealing a copyrighted illustration that (2) they say they didn't notice portrayed their party as racist, which suggests Alabama schools may somehow still be worse than Florida's? And YouTube continues to host "Big Lie" election host videos—ones aimed at convincing Spanish language speakers.
