Graham gets temporary stay that 'significantly delays' grand jury probe

Graham wrote in an appeal request that the Constitution’s “speech or debate clause” protects legislators from having to answer questions about their official duties as lawmakers.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in her opposition to Graham's emergency motion for the stay that he has not made a strong showing that his motion is likely to succeed. She also said factors including "whether the applicant will be irreparably injured absent a stay," whether a stay will "substantially injure the other parties," and "where the public interest lies" regard "individualized judgment in each case" and the "formula cannot be reduced to a set of rigid rules."

Willis added:

“Given the possibility that Senator Graham’s testimony could reveal additional routes of inquiry, staying remand and enjoining his appearance at this stage could ultimately delay the resolution of the SPGJ’s entire investigation."

Joyce Alene, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, highlighted just how much the stay could impact the probe in a tweet. "The 11th Circuit significantly delays Fani Willis' ability to take Lindsey Graham's testimony, remanding the case to the district court for it to decide if the subpoena can be quashed b/c of the speech & debate clause," Alene said in the tweet. "This could be months, not weeks."