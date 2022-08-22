Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: An unusual election is on tap this fall

x NBC news poll finds “threats to democracy” is now voters’ top issue, above “cost of living” and “jobs and the economy.”



Abortion, which has been energizing base Democrats, not ranked as a top issue here. Neither is Crime, which Republicans have tried to make a top issue. pic.twitter.com/UvfTFacxrs — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 21, 2022

How often do you see climate concerns top abortion and crime? And threat to democracy, that’s a new one.

WaPo:

Court orders release of DOJ memo on Trump obstruction in Mueller probe The unanimous panel decision issued Friday echoes that of a lower court judge, Amy Berman Jackson, who last year accused the Justice Department of dishonesty in its justifications for keeping the memo hidden. The panel of three judges, led by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan, said that whether or not there was “bad faith,” the government “created a misimpression” and could not stop release under the Freedom of Information Act. The memo was written by two senior Justice Department officials for then-attorney general William P. Barr, who subsequently told Congress that there was not enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s inquiry. A redacted version was released last year but left under seal the legal and factual analysis. Department officials argued that the document was protected because it involved internal deliberations over a prosecutorial decision. But the judges agreed with Jackson that both Mueller and Barr had clearly already concluded that a sitting president could not be charged with a crime. The discussion was over how Barr would publicly characterize the obstruction evidence Mueller had assembled, the Justice Department conceded on appeal.

NBC Poll: Midterm enthusiasm

(% of voters rating their interest as a "9" or "10" on a 1-10 scale)



Now:

GOP 68%

Dem 66%

==> May: 69-61% GOP

==> March: 67-50% GOP



----

Final NBC/WSJ polls in:

2018:

GOP 82%

Dem 85%



2014

GOP 58%

Dem 57%



2010

GOP 70%

Dem 58% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) August 22, 2022

Scott Maxwell/Orlando Sentinel:

Military veterans already teach in Florida schools. They say they too are disrespected Florida has a teacher shortage that just won’t quit — thousands of vacancies affecting students throughout the state. So Gov. Ron DeSantis, scrambling for solutions, wants to tap veterans, firefighters and police officers to fill the classrooms. I think it’d be great to help more veterans launch second careers. But here’s what the governor doesn’t seem to realize: Veterans have been in Florida classrooms for years. Yet many got the hell out, saying the same thing other teachers say — that teaching in this state stinks.

x Paramilitary posturing. Voter suppression. Enlisting state power to go after his enemies. Ron DeSantis has brought full-on fascism to Florida, and now he's taking it national



The GOP's DeSantis and Trump are racing into rock bottom for 2024. My new column https://t.co/Xt0UMDLX98 — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) August 21, 2022

Houston Chronicle:

Flood of 2,300 departing workers leaves Texas child welfare agency scrambling: ‘Absolutely a crisis’ In interviews and at public town halls, more than two dozen current and former employees described a department that has been stretched thin for more than a year, needlessly losing passionate workers who carry decades of experience and knowledge. From dangerous overtime shifts watching children in hotels to political drama to problems with their supervisors, workers say the agency has lost its mission — and in the end, it’s Texas kids who suffer for it.

x Purple politics could keep the Senate blue.

Extreme GOP candidates could allow Dems to hold or win seats in swing states by running purple campaigns that stress bi-partisan achievements but also call out right-wing radicalism. See: Maggie Hassan

My column https://t.co/x4L5bcGw9d — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) August 21, 2022

Matthew Cooper/Washington Monthly:

Does Liz Cheney Have a Future? Despite the admiration she’s earned for her courage and resolve, Cheney doesn’t have a lot of ways to bring down Trump—except maybe one. Ironically, Cheney could take a page from Charles Lindbergh’s America First movement, a popular uprising led by the famed aviator that galvanized antiwar sentiment (and antisemitism) in America leading up to the U.S. entry into World War II. In both name and spirit, today’s America First zombies echo the 20th-century ones that Lindbergh led. Perhaps Cheney can forge some kind of virtuous analog, a “Truth Now” movement, with placards, a logo, and rallies. That’s hard but possible. The Lincoln Project had the right idea, and Cheney could make it less sophomoric. Cheney’s best shot at taking down Trump may come between now and January in her guise as the vice chairman of the January 6 Committee. The panel has elevated Cheney and wounded Trump with killer anecdotes. It’s impossible to put the ketchup back in the bottle, but the revelations haven’t slayed the beast nor convinced Republican voters and officeholders to jettison him. To get Cheney’s white whale, she’ll need a legal harpoon to jam into the hungry, pale monster. As a University of Chicago Law School graduate, Cheney wants to hand Merrick Garland findings so lethal that the mild-mannered attorney general will not only indict Trump but also convict him. Making the committee stronger is her last, best chance to take out Trump. Trump ended the Clinton, Bush, and Cheney electoral dynasties, but Liz’s turn in public life isn’t over. Even if she were to return to private life in McLean, she has honored herself in a way that’s rare in life, let alone politics.

Here's one from today. The Loire. And there have been weirdly violent, out of season storms. With the drought, a lot of farming is suffering, but ironically this is going to be a major year for vineyards, some of which are already having to harvest. Two months early ... pic.twitter.com/U9i60yckO0 — Marc Heberden (@HeberdenMarc) August 19, 2022

NY Times:

Ukrainian Strikes May Be Slowing Russia’s Advance A new strategy of attacks on logistical targets in Russian-held territory is having an impact, analysts say, symbolically as well as militarily. Paula J. Dobriansky, a former American diplomat specializing in national security affairs, said that by threatening Russian supply lines and underscoring Moscow’s tenuous grip on Crimea, the strikes in Crimea were “both operational and symbolic.” The strikes may also represent a deliberate strategy not only to disrupt Russian logistics and supply lines but to put the war back on the Russian domestic political agenda, said Christopher Miller, an associate professor of international history at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

x Polling has shown Democratic candidates for Senate outpacing Democratic candidates for Governor in AZ, GA, NV, PA, WI, OH, NH…



There’s a lot of caveats regarding incumbency and all that but I do think there’s a story here https://t.co/DFnuREHTaM — Aseemru (@Aseemru) August 21, 2022

Tech Policy Press:

“Exhausting and Dangerous:” Is Election Disinformation a Priority for Platforms? Time is short for a rethink, and the temperature is rising. The same day that Twitter announcement was made and the Oversight Committee majority staff report was published, an armed man named Ricky Shiffer attacked an FBI field office in Ohio. Social media posts under accounts with the same name– on Facebook, Twitter, and Truth Social– suggest Shiffer may have been motivated to carry out the attack due to anger over the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago property, an event that provoked extreme rhetoric from right wing influencers, media personalities and some politicians. Posts indicate Shiffer’s rage was also driven by the belief that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, and that he was present at the Capitol building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. As the violence played out in Ohio, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-TX, used his moment as Ranking Member on the Oversight Committee panel to raise doubts about whether the FBI has properly investigated what he regards as improprieties in elections, even vaunting the discredited film 2000 Mules, which advances a range of conspiracy theories about the 2020 cycle. “We have been incapable to hear back from elections officials and federal law enforcement on this issue,” he said. Exhausting and dangerous, indeed.

A prescription for campaign coverage that recognizes we're in dangerous territory — and adjusts accordingly. My column. No paywall. -30- https://t.co/WeB9lWDma7 — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) August 21, 2022

