Arkansas police under investigation after brutal beating caught on video

Three Arkansas police officers have been taken off duty, and at least two of them have been officially suspended, after a video showing them pummeling a man went around the internet. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Washington Post that two of their officers were suspended. NBC News reports that all three officers were suspended. However, the post says that the third officer, from the city of Mulberry, seems to have been put on administrative leave.

The Arkansas State Police have also said they are opening an investigation into what happened. The man being beaten by the three officers is reportedly 27-year-old South Carolina resident Randall Worcester. Worcester was reportedly wanted for threatening a convenience store clerk in the area. The Arkansas police involved have yet to put forth an official excuse for sending Worcester to the hospital before charging him with a slew of counts, including “refusal to submit.”