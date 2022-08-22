Republican governors continue to bite the Democratic hand that's creating good jobs for their states

Stitt, along with 22 other GOP governors, signed a statement in early August opposing the IRA, claiming: “With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities.” The statement also was signed by Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Spencer Cox of Utah. Each of those states is among the top handful in the country in either solar or wind potential as well as current production, and in some cases both.

All of them could see huge growth in the industry. Take Texas, which is the highest wind producer, second-highest solar producer, and has more than a quarter of a million jobs already in clean energy. It has the potential to produce 1.3 million megawatts just with wind alone, and has the highest capacity for building up solar facilities in terms of land mass. It’s expected to see $66.5 billion in investment in the next eight years thanks to the IRA.

Arizona has the highest average annual sunlight of any state in the country and has 59,383 clean energy industry workers. It’s poised to receive $4.1 billion in power generation and storage funds between now and 2030. Iowa has 30,393 workers in clean energy jobs already and will get an estimated $24.6 billion of investment by 2030. There are 158,467 Florida workers employed in the industry now; it will take in an estimated $62.7 billion from the law.

That’s not even accounting for the thousands of dollars in savings the people in these states will have in utility rates, and in energy upgrades to their homes.

You can bet that when it comes time for the ground-breaking ceremonies for the new manufacturing facilities and renewable energy farms, these governors will be on hand to boast about all the jobs being created and all the savings for their citizens. They’ll be thrilled to take credit for it, because that’s what Republicans do.

There are thousands of elections on the ballot this year, and Democratic campaigns all over the country need your help to get out the vote. Mobilize is your one-stop shop to get connected with campaigns anywhere in the country that need volunteers to call, text, write, and knock on doors. Click here to view GOTV opportunities near you.

RELATED STORIES: