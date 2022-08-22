Rep. Liz Cheney calls Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan’s bluff

Rep. Liz Cheney sat for an interview with ABC News this past weekend. She talked about losing her primary and gave the general vague answers one expects from a politician who is ambitious and is not ready to head off into retirement. One thing that has been nice to watch from Cheney is that as she had to face off against the MAGA wing of her party, she’s shown a willingness to call out GOP leadership for their complicity in Donald Trump’s crimes. It’s the kind of honesty that only comes out of a Cheney when they are fighting for their political lives and truth ends up being their only weapon.

Towards the end of the interview, ABC asked Cheney about her ongoing work with the Jan. 6 committee. She wouldn’t say whether or not the big fake-tanned fish would be called to testify, but she said there was still more work to be done. She promised that the public would have all of the evidence the committee uncovered presented and available to them. And Cheney had a statement for her cowardly colleagues in leadership.

RELATED STORY: In a speech on the House floor, Liz Cheney called out two prominent Republicans as liars