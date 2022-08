Herschel Walker says trees are stealing your money. That's it. That's his whole plan

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that Walker spent the rally doing what most conservatives do when in front of conservative Jewish folks: railing against forming any diplomatic bonds in the Middle East. Oh, he also said President Joe Biden is giving money to terrorists. After attacking the idea of reviving the Iran nuclear peace deal that Donald Trump smashed, Walker went in on his opposition to federal funding for climate change mitigation measures.

They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money, it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?

I’m going to let that sit there for a moment. Besides the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious quality of thought involved there, it is also wonderful for conservative Jews to be faced with the profound anti-Jewish, anti-Israel nature of siding with anti-environmentalists like Trump and Walker. If you don’t know, there’s an awesome holiday in Judaism called Tu B'Shevat. To be fair, it isn’t super important to every practicing Jew, but it is to many, and it’s one of those marked times that goes all the way back to the biblical founding of Israel. I know this in part because I’m Jewish, and because I read stuff, and also because my children went to JCC preschools.

The Torah states, “When you enter the land [of Israel] and plant any tree for food, you shall regard its fruit as forbidden. Three years it shall be forbidden for you, not to be eaten” (Leviticus 19:23). The fruit of the fourth year was to be offered to the priests in the Temple as a gift of gratitude for the bounty of the land, and the fifth-year fruit–and all subsequent fruit–was finally for the farmer. This law, however, raised the question of how farmers were to mark the “birthday” of a tree. The Rabbis therefore established the 15th of the month of Shevat as a general “birthday” for all trees, regardless of when they were actually planted.

Anyway. Good luck with trying to rationalize promoting this anti-environmental, incompetent boob for Senate. You’re really not doing the Lord’s work, that’s for sure.

