News roundup: Massive dark money donation could break our elections; Fauci to retire

Meanwhile, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker announces a new policy stance: We have too many trees these days.

Losing her Republican primary hasn't softened Rep. Liz Cheney's eagerness to hold Donald Trump—and her whole party—accountable for staging a violent coup inside the U.S. Capitol. She's inviting key House Republican enemies to come testify about that day to her House committee, if they've got the guts for it. (They don't.) U.S. immigration officials look to remind America that no matter how crooked Trump's other government allies might have been, nobody will top their crookedness. Anthony Fauci’s had enough of his current post, and who could blame him.

And here's a thought experiment: If a dark money group gets what is possibly overseas money to the tune of a billion dollars or more to meddle in U.S. elections, do we still have "free elections?" A Supreme Court purchased with dark money is sure to say yes, but experts who don't rely on seances with long-dead witch hunters aren't so sure. Here's some of what you may have missed: