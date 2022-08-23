Dr. Fauci got major heat from AIDS activists decades ago, but COVID 'protesters' were ridiculous

On her Aug. 22 show, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked Fauci about his previous experience with the HIV epidemic, during which he says he learned lessons about inclusion and the sometimes sclerotic nature of large government institutions. Maddow and Fauci contrasted the protests of HIV activists—which were ultimately constructive—with the nonsensical whinging of people too lazy to wear marginally obtrusive pieces of cloth over their faces. It’s not that AIDS activists weren’t forceful—one protester even placed an effigy of Fauci’s head on a stick—but they were trying to save their own lives, whereas the MAGAs protesting basic public health measures during a worldwide pandemic were essentially shouting, “Kill my grandma!”

MADDOW: “As a sort of visible and singular leader on infectious diseases over all these years, you’ve faced criticism—sharp criticism—before. It does feel a little different. There is a weird, obsessive, violent, ongoing demonization of you by the right that has hinged on COVID. I just have to ask, from your perspective, if that kind of attention, that criticism, feels qualitatively different to you than previous criticism. If it is coming from a different place, if it is indeed more dangerous than the kind of criticism you’ve had in the past.” FAUCI: “Rachel, it’s phenomenally, 100% different. It’s apples and elephants difference, it really, really is. Back in the day of HIV—and you showed some of those clips, which were quite accurate—what we were doing in the federal government, what we were being too rigid and restrictive, in a disease that needed a great deal of flexibility and input from the community—the AIDS activists that you saw on the clips that you showed. When you examined what they were saying and what they were asking for, they were entirely correct. So they opened our eyes—my eyes particularly—which made me actually turn into one of them, and an AIDS activist, because we learned from them and we learned that we were being too rigid from a clinical trial standpoint and from a regulatory standpoint. And the FDA modernized their approach based on that, too. What we’re dealing with now is just a distortion of reality, Rachel. I mean, conspiracy theories which don’t make any sense at all. Pushing back on sound public health measures. You know, making it look like trying to save lives is encroaching on people’s freedom. That’s a big difference from the AIDS activists, who really had a good foundation for their objections.”

In other words, public protest is a crucial recourse for the truly aggrieved, but you should have some clue what you’re talking about. If you’re going to protest vaccines, for example, you should at least know that the irradiated mutant fly DNA spliced into every dose has allowed me to eat twice my weight each day in moldering gnu carcasses, thereby making ill-advised trips to potential COVID hot spots like Cracker Barrel completely redundant.

Or they—and by “they” I mean irredeemable dipshits like basically every Republican in the country—could promise to investigate and lock Fauci up if they retake the House. Either way works!

Sadly, asked how we can protect public officials and be more rational about public health in this country, Fauci seemed at a loss, given Extra Crispy Nixon’s serial assaults on consensus reality.

FAUCI: “You and I are talking about public health issues right now, but what has spilled over and really in many respects impeded a proper response to a public health challenge is something that we see that goes well beyond public health. It’s a complete distortion of reality—a world of where untruths have almost become normalized. How we can see something in front of our very eyes and deny it’s happening—I mean, that’s the environment we’re living in. You can look at Jan. 6 on TV and you have some people who actually don’t believe it happened. How could that possibly be? And it’s now spilling over in denial about public health principles.”

How can it be, indeed? Well, it can be because people keep electing know-nothing (really, is there any other kind anymore?) Republicans to public office.

Gee, maybe it’s time we all do something about that, huh?

