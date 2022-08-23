Live coverage: Aug. 23 primaries, runoffs, and specials in Florida, New York, and Oklahoma

OK-Sen: Quick bit of clarification, because the results widget is a bit deceiving. Remember that there are TWO Senate races in Oklahoma. The GOP primary tonight (won earlier by Rep. Markwayne Mullin) is the special election to replace Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is resigning as of January, 2023. Mullin will now face former Oklahoma City Rep. Kendra Horn in what is easily the more competitive of the two races (though it’d be a stretch to call either truly competitive, because Oklahoma).
Meanwhile, if you look at the results page, it has a Democrat named Madison Horn winning the Democratic runoff tonight. But that isn’t to face Mullin, that is to face Sen. Jim Lankford, who is seeking his normal re-election in November, as well.
Comments are closed on this story.