Gov. DeSantis says the quiet thing out loud and then runs away from reporters

On Tuesday, the ever-cowardly DeSantis answered a single “policy” question from reporters, and we all got to see why Gov. DeSantis spends most of his press appearances not taking serious questions. Asked about the 15-week abortion law, DeSantis started out with the general talking point: “15 was very difficult to be able to achieve. We were happy we were able to achieve it. Ahhhhummm,” and it is at this point that DeSantis says the quiet part out loud: “And so we look forward and we welcome future endeavors. Ahh, but we ah, we realize there’s still going to be fights on the legal end on that.”
The obvious follow-up question, which DeSantis just realized he had opened himself up to, was, “What would you like to see as an ultimate end to abortion?” At which point DeSantis ran away.
They are coming for control over your bodies. This is Conservative Christian Theocracy for white folks.
