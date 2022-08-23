Ex-detective who helped gin up weak warrant that killed Breonna Taylor pleads guilty to conspiracy

Campaign Action
Mattingly and Cosgrove weren't charged in Taylor's death. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said "the officers who ultimately carried out the search at Taylor's apartment were not involved in the drafting of the warrant and were unaware of the false and misleading statements that it contained."
Detective Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Kyle Meany, however, were charged with federal civil rights and obstruction offenses "for their roles in preparing and approving a false search warrant affidavit that resulted in Taylor’s death," the Department of Justice wrote in a news release. Hankison was also charged with civil rights offense "for firing his service weapon into Taylor’s apartment through a covered window and covered glass door."
Goodlett admitted she lied when asserting that a postal inspector had verified that Taylor's apartment was used to hold packages for her ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, who was convicted of dealing drugs. Postal inspectors later confirmed that no such evidence exists.
Federal authorities said in their indictment that Jaynes and Goodlett met in a garage on May 17, 2020 to "get on the same page because they could both go down for putting false information" in the warrant affidavit. During that meeting, Jaynes and Goodlett "agreed to tell investigators a false story," according to the indictment.
When prosecutors spelled out the details of the case and a judge followed by asking Goodlett about the veracity of the statements, she answered "Yes, your honor," according to the Courier-Journal.
"Guilty," she said, concluding the hearing with how she would plea.
She faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release, the newspaper reported. Her sentencing date is scheduled for 1 PM ET on Nov. 22, 2022.
