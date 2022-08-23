Ex-detective who helped gin up weak warrant that killed Breonna Taylor pleads guilty to conspiracy

Former Louisville police detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy following Breonna Taylor's death.

A former Louisville police detective accused of helping falsify a no-knock search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home and filing a false report to cover it up pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of conspiring to violate Taylor's civil rights, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Kelly Goodlett is the first officer convicted in relation to the 26-year-old emergency medical technician’s death on Mar. 13, 2020. Although Goodlett wasn’t on the scene the night Taylor was killed, the ex-detective’s actions led to the problematic no-knock drug warrant that gave police officers the right to enter Taylor’s apartment, even though the person authorities were searching for was already in custody in Louisville that night.

Taylor was sleeping when officers rammed through her door. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was also at Taylor’s home at the time, has maintained that he didn't hear officers identify themselves, so he fired a "warning" shot to scare off what he thought was an intruder. In response, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove, and Officer Brett Hankison fired multiple times. Hankison is accused of blindly firing 10 shots into Taylor’s home, killing Taylor and endangering her neighbors who luckily weren’t injured.

It’s unclear at this point if part of Goodlett’s plea deal will involve her cooperation with federal authorities to help convict her former peers who also face federal charges.

RELATED STORY: Gubernatorial hopeful who failed Breonna Taylor as prosecutor awfully quiet amid word of plea deal