Trump’s allies quietly turning on him and toward support for Liz Cheney

According to CNBC, after forming a leadership PAC called The Great Task , Cheney began working with former Trump consultants and people from the Koch network—even though some are attempting to disguise their support.

But CNBC reports that billionaire conservative Charles Koch is offering to help Cheney’s efforts via i360, a data company owned by Koch Industries. i360 additionally contributed money to Cheney’s Wyoming run through text message ads.

Cheney has vowed to support Democratic candidates running against Republicans who have publicly denied the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview on ABC’s This Week, Cheney said, “I’m going to be very focused on working to ensure that we do everything we can not to elect election deniers … We’ve got election deniers that have been nominated for really important positions all across the country,” she said. “And I’m going to work against those people. I’m going to work to support their opponents.”

x After her primary defeat, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney tells @jonkarl that she will focus on working to keep election deniers out of office.



“I’m going to work against those people, I'm going to work to support their opponents. I think it matters that much.” https://t.co/ztgdHLNV99 pic.twitter.com/cHDGCmvihJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 21, 2022

NPR reports that about 70% of Wyoming voted for Trump in 2020 and that it was Cheney’s unwavering devotion to her position on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol that infuriated her constituency—and, ultimately, what lost her the congressional seat.

An unnamed source from the Trump camp told CNBC that anyone found to be working with Cheney could be cut out of future work with the team.