Mehmet Oz tries to attack John Fetterman, fails once again

Not a wax museum prop

Mehmet Oz, known as a “doctor” by Oprah fans, is running for Senate in Pennsylvania. Oz is not competent to offer up legitimate diet supplements or effective public health remedies, let alone be in charge of anything more than the brand that is “Dr. Oz.” In recent weeks, he has been scorched by his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

In Oz’s defense, he’s an easy mark. He’s rich and he mostly has lived in New Jersey and continues to mostly reside in that other state. He’s a rich asshole who is carpetbagging his way into Pennsylvania. He and his campaign have turned themselves into something of a legendary campaign disaster. They’ve released mind-numbingly out-of-touch videos attempting to explain how in-touch the multimillionaire Oz is, while also handling their social media account the way that a serial killer might if he wanted the police to catch him.

On Tuesday, Mehmet Oz decided his new best bet was to attack John Fetterman for having a stroke a few months ago.

