News Roundup: Hundreds of classified documents found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago stash

The bank-defrauding rapist who orchestrated a violent coup attempt, obsessively purged government of whistleblowers, and was impeached for an international extortion scheme would never look to trade classified nuclear secrets for foreign cash, said ABSOLUTELY NOBODY.

Any notion that Donald Trump's move of highly classified national security documents to his private golf club was "accidental," after his failed coup attempt and subsequent relinquishing of the White House, has gone by the wayside with the news that over 300 such documents were recovered by the FBI team sent to Mar-a-Lago to recover them. There's no way that's an oversight.

Whatever Trump intended to do with over 300 individual classified documents, some reportedly touching on nuclear weapons secrets, there's little question now that moving them to Mar-a-Lago was intentional. Here's some of what you may have missed: