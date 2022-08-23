Time-lapse video shows coup crowd surged four minutes after Trump tweeted hate at Mike Pence

Watch:

x 4 min after Trump tweets about Mike pence, the crowd rallies and breaks the line. pic.twitter.com/Np0Kc4susa — Edgar (@EdBonillaB) August 23, 2022

The second tweet below provides another view of the surge. This footage is slowed down to regular speed, and I’ve also helpfully edited all the antifa and BLM agitators out of the video:

x Here, at regular speed, is what happened moments after Donald Trump’s tweet about Mike Pence on Jan. 6: pic.twitter.com/cQ1LXLb28P — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 23, 2022

Of course, based on Jan. 6 testimony from former deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews et al., we already know that basically no one close to Trump thought the following tweet, which Trump sent to his frothing orc horde during the riot, was a good idea:

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

The tweet was sent while dozens of government officials, including Pence, were in immediate and mortal danger.

“It was obvious that the situation at the Capitol was violent and escalating quickly, and so I thought that the tweet about the vice president was the last thing that was needed in that moment, and I remember thinking that this was gonna be bad for him to tweet this because it was essentially him giving the green light to these people,” Matthews told the Jan. 6 House committee during her public testimony on July 21.

Statements by other former Trump officials echoed that sentiment. In testimony aired during the same hearing, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone called it a “terrible tweet” and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger said, “The tweet looked to me like the opposite of what we really needed at that moment, which was a deescalation, and that’s why I had said earlier that it looked like fuel being poured on the fire.”

And now we see exactly how fuel-ish it was.

Of course, anyone who still doesn’t think Trump knew exactly what he was doing with that tweet—and how his MAGA mites would receive it—should hit me up on Twitter. I have a brand-new tranche of nuclear documents to sell them.

Check out Aldous J. Pennyfarthing’s four-volume Trump-trashing compendium, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link. Or, if you prefer a test drive, you can download the epilogue to Goodbye, Asshat for the low, low price of FREE.