Fox News host Todd Piro seems really freaked out after unexpected Democratic special election win

Republicans got one more reason to be nervous about November on Tuesday night as Democrats defied expectations by holding a New York swing seat in a special election. Although the race was to replace Democrat Antonio Delgado following his move from Congress to lieutenant governor, the district only narrowly went for President Joe Biden, and Republican nominee Marc Molinaro actually won that district in his losing run for governor in 2018. Molinaro led in the polls and was expected to win, but Democrats added to a string of expectation-exceeding results in special elections since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade.

These results join the resounding vote for abortion rights in Kansas and new voter registration numbers in several battleground states as reasons for Republicans to be nervous. Suddenly women are out-registering men by substantial margins in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin, and young people are making up a much larger proportion of new registrations than usual. The percentage of voters saying abortion will be important in their vote in November has risen by 13 percentage points since March to a solid 56% majority.

Republicans spent most of the year confidently expecting a red wave come November, and while gerrymandering in some states will give them an advantage in taking the House, things are not looking nearly as wavelike as projected.

