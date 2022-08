Federal judge blocks Biden administration order requiring hospitals to offer emergency abortions

“Since the statute is silent on the question, the guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child,” Hendrix, who was appointed by Donald Trump, writes in his opinion, per The Independent. “Nor can it, in doing so, create a conflict with state law where one does not exist.”

Hendrix went on to write that per the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) analysis, the physician must “close his or her eyes to the unborn child’s health” if the pregnant person is in danger but the “unborn child” isn’t.

“This directly conflicts with the doctor's ongoing duty to provide care for both the mother and the unborn child when stabilizing a pregnant woman," the judge continues, per CNN. "Because the doctor has a duty to both, EMTALA does not require the doctor to introduce an emergency medical condition to one in order to stabilize the other. Again, EMTALA does not say how to balance both interests. It leaves that determination to the doctor, who is bound by state law."

In a word: Yikes.

So, what does this mean in practice? It’s a preliminary injunction against the guidance that came down from the HHS that says if a physician believes a pregnant patient is experiencing an emergency situation where abortion would resolve that condition, the physician has to provide the abortion, including in states where an anti-abortion ban does not make such exceptions for the life of the pregnant person. The HHS also provides its own definition of what constitutes an emergency in this case, which is likely more broad and inclusive than what anti-choice states have pushed.

All people deserve the right to safe, accessible, and affordable health care, regardless of where they live. This is always true, especially so when we’re talking about lifesaving services and emergency situations. Pregnant people of all ages and identities deserve and need this health care. Not everyone can up and move to a state where (for now) these protections are guaranteed, and we can’t leave anyone behind.

When we vote, we must vote with abortion in mind, and, as always, stay active and engaged on the local and state level as much as possible.