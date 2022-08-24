Author says clip of Little Leaguers putting cotton on Black peer's head is 'ripped out of context'

“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head,” officials wrote in the statement. “After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game.”

Little League representatives also wrote:

“As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands the actions could be perceived as racially insensitive. We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

x Here's video from the broadcast: pic.twitter.com/CTUJ2hVg2A — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2022

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called the incident "outrageous" in a tweet on Tuesday. "His teammates may have meant no ‘ill intent,’ but where were the coaches and parents to stop these inappropriate actions,” the attorney asked.

Columnist Bradford William Davis tweeted: "I'm grateful Jordan Peele gave us ‘the sunken place’ as a digestible metaphor. Because how else would you describe a scene where white kids stuff their Black teammate's hair and everyone involved -- including the mother! -- say they're completely fine."

Author K.E. Ganshert said the viral video was taken out of context. She tweeted a photo of another white teammate with cotton on his head and said the players were imitating Hawaii pitcher Jaron Lancaster, who wears a mohawk.

x Here’s the context. Lancaster from Hawaii is a straight stud baseball player. All the kids are getting his autograph. pic.twitter.com/pEuu1R8h37 — Author, K.E. Ganshert (@KEganshert) August 23, 2022

“The optics are horrible,” Ganshert wrote. “It’s a huge & important teachable moment for the kids and parents, 100%. But this one has been ripped out of context.”

From a Black parent raising Black children: There is no amount of context that will make it okay to put cotton balls on their heads. Just so we’re clear. I don’t care if every other white child in a setting is doing the same thing.

Darren M. Haynes, a WUSA9 sports anchor, explained why that might be a popular sentiment. "If you're confused why this is offensive to some people, well part of America's darkest past was slavery," Haynes said. "White people used to own slaves. Black people were slaves, and cotton was a huge product that generated wealth in this country.

“But it came on the backs of enslaved Africans who worked grueling hours in conditions and situations you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy."

x White players putting cotton on a black teammates head sparks outrage on social media



Here’s my take:@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3Mcca810fn — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 23, 2022

Haynes went on to say that perhaps those who may not have understood the backlash can now understand why seeing a Black player being covered with cotton by white teammates is "upsetting’ and possibly why the Black child “doesn't appear to be enjoying it either."

“And to be honest, I believe the kids were not trying to be racist,” Haynes said. “They just didn’t know what they were doing was racist. But let this serve as a reminder why education is the best tool for tackling racism and discrimination, so I don’t have to keep talking talk about senseless acts like this anymore on TV.”