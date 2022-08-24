Donald Trump and Dr. Oz teamed up to pressure FDA into skipping tests, pushing ineffective drugs

The pressure campaign from Trump came as he and his allies were already spreading rumors and accusations about figures like National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. Officials inside the FDA complained that Trump’s attacks on the agency and scientists left “lingering scars” and punched holes in not only trust for the vaccines, but in public health officials at every level.

Trump also mocked the FDA’s vaccine guidance when it was first published in briefing documents for the agency’s outside advisers. That public ridicule went a long way toward cutting confidence in the agency just before vaccines made their appearance. “These assaults on our nation’s public health institutions undermined the nation’s coronavirus response, “ said Rep. James Clyburn, “and are precisely why we must never again settle for leaders who prioritize politics over keeping Americans safe.”

When Trump was not pushing the FDA to ignore safety rules or making attacks on agencies and individuals, he played another important role: trying to make the FDA approve drugs that were not proven to work, in particular the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

With Trump acting as the central promoter, FDA officials were “inundated” with demands to make the drug available. That included messages and public statements from Oz, who “called for patients to immediately begin receiving the treatment.”

Oz also wrote to Jared Kushner. “We have a potential pandemic solution at our finger tips,” while pushing an unverified report that the drug had left “100% of trial patients free of virus” in a French clinic. Oz called for distribution of hydroxychloroquine to be a “national priority,”

White House adviser Peter Navarro went even further: He worked with a Michigan-based hospital group to create more pressure for the drug in hopes of pushing the FDA into authorizing more extensive use.

In the face of this pressure, the FDA actually issued an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine at the end of March, but withdrew it just three months later when evidence poured in that the treatment was both ineffective and high levels, the administration of the drug generated a potential risk of heart damage.

Trump supporters, including Navarro and his deputy Steven Hatfill, worked to generate anger over the agency’s reversal and bragged about how they were generating problems for the FDA.

“FDA decided it will not renew the EUA for hydroxy,” wrote Hatfill in an email. “That’s OK because it was already arranged for Hahn to be pulled into Senator Johnson’s Committee to answer some questions. The Senator is pissed off and I wrote the questions so it should be a good s---show.”

Navarro is continuing to push lies about hydroxychloroquine, calling it “a safe and powerful therapeutic to treat COVID” in spite of all evidence that it is utterly ineffective. Oz is also continuing to defend his push for what he called “a potential pandemic solution.”

This is just the first step in investigating how a nation with so many resources and options failed so utterly in response to a deadly pandemic. But we already have two clear answers: One is Trump. The other is his associates.