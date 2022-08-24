Florida Democratic candidate Maxwell Frost could be the nation’s first Gen Z rep elected to Congress

A former March for Our Lives national organizing director and an American Civil Liberties Union activist, according to NPR’s KUAR 89.1, Frost has raised $1.5 million as of Aug. 3.

“Our generation has been through some of the modern challenges our country is going through, yet we don’t have representation in Congress, and we deserve to be at the table,” Frost told CNN in an interview prior to Tuesday’s election, adding that possibly being the first Gen Z representative was “the honor of a lifetime.”

As for his ongoing battle for gun control, Frost told NBC News, “Gun violence is what got me involved in this work 10 years ago; it was the Sandy Hook shooting. Three years after that, I’d become a survivor of gun violence myself here in Orlando, and three months before that, the Pulse nightclub shooting would happen,” he said, adding, “I look forward to being a strong advocate and champion to ensuring we live in a country where we don’t have to fear going to church or going to school because of gun violence. We deserve the freedom to live without the fear of that violence.”

According to the Associated Press, “52% of Americans -- including 65% of Republicans and 39% of Democrats” say they’re in favor of both having the right to own a gun for protection and creating laws to lessen the possibility of mass shootings.

The Pew Research Center defines Gen Z as anyone born between 1997 and 2012. In order to serve in the U.S. House, a candidate must be 25 years old.

In an interview with NPR, Frost said his age provides a unique perspective and has played a role in the way he looks at politics.

"Our generation has been born into a lot of trauma and a lot of civil unrest around people being frustrated with things. And I think because of that, our generation naturally thinks about things in a bit of a different way," Frost said.