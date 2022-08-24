Republicans screech about student debt cancellation, while borrowers cry in relief

“This forgiveness will save my family $500 a month,” one person wrote. “That’s moving into a larger apartment, so that our future (much wanted!) baby could have a room. I don’t know if people who graduated pre-2008 crash truly understand what it means to not have the family you crave because you got an education.”
“A 19 year old albatross on my neck, gone in an instant,” wrote another. “I’m so happy, you have no idea! I had Pell grants but my outstanding balance is (was?) $9,293.53. Oldest loan dated 09/30/2003. No politician has ever done so much for me in my entire life! No loan payment means more fresh fruit and veg in our fridge, more books for our boys and now I can afford to get new clothes too. I’m in total disbelief!”
Petersen has many more amazing stories, and expect to see more like this in the days and weeks to come:
There are also plenty of people coming forward to say they actually don’t feel angry that this comes after they paid off their own loans:
Everyone is not terrible. Being terrible is a choice that supporters of one of the major political parties are making, but it’s not universal. Student debt cancellation is a great thing in a lot of people’s lives—as they’re telling us, and we can be happy for them. We can understand how it’s a good thing that millions of lives are getting easier and choices are opening up for people. Even if we’re not personally benefitting from this right now.
