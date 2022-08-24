Republicans screech about student debt cancellation, while borrowers cry in relief

Republicans didn’t even wait for President Joe Biden to announce up to $20,000 in student debt relief before they started screeching about how terrible it would be for people who don’t have student debt and people who already paid off their student debt. The screeching has been going on for as long as debt cancellation has been discussed, but it reached a fever pitch as Biden’s announcement approached. Hours before, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called debt cancellation, “a slap in the face to working Americans who sacrificed to pay their debt or made different career choices to avoid debt.”

That was the polite version. There’s been a lot of performative Republican weeping over this, some of it extremely hypocritical (of course), and sprinkled lavishly with insults toward the 45 million people in this country with student debt, and the 60% of white college students and 86% of Black college students in school right now who have had to take out loans. There were also plenty of insults and accusations of vote-buying toward Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But what about the people who just learned that they will be benefiting from the move? What are they saying, and what kind of difference can it make in their lives? Anne Helen Petersen collected some testimonials about the impact student debt relief will have, and I defy you to read it without finding that the room has suddenly gotten very dusty.

RELATED STORY: Biden exceeds expectations with student debt relief announcement