News Roundup: Biden delivers student loan relief; Graham really, really doesn't want to testify

On climate, debt relief, prescription drugs, and other top issues, the Biden administration has been getting a heck of a lot done.

It's a big deal: An announcement from President Joe Biden forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt—$20,000 for Pell Grant recipients—puts a dent in the latest crisis of capitalism, but it's the provision that freezes loan interest so that it can't keep growing even as borrowers make their monthly payments that may do the most for ex-students suffering from predatory loan structures. As Sen. Lindsey Graham tries to convince a Georgia court that prodding Georgia election officials about finding new votes for Trump is protected Senate speech, Donald Trump's new legal arguments are ... well, it's difficult to even figure out what argument he's trying to make.

Oh, and a big special election win for Democrats in a race in which abortion rights were a major topic again suggests that voters may not be as eager to return the House to Republican control as Republicans think they are. Here's some of what you may have missed: