Black mom wanting to pull over in well-lit area sent armed deputy into fit of rage

It’s unclear how much time passed in between Desue’s directive not to move and his demand for Washington to get out of the SUV. “I ain’t worried. I got my gun on you,” he said. “We’re all good here. Step out.”

Washington explained that she still had her seatbelt on, and the deputy told her to “go ahead, take it off.” He then told her: “Go ahead. Try something.”

Warning: This video contains footage that may be triggering for viewers.

x A white Florida deputy has resigned after pulling a gun on a Black pregnant woman during a traffic stop as her three children watched on and recorded the interaction.https://t.co/4wMG4LExuC pic.twitter.com/psXH3v82wU — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 25, 2022

When Washington stepped out of the vehicle, she tried to explain that she had her three children with her, but the deputy cut her off to ask the very question she was answering. “Who else is in the vehicle,” he screamed.

“I’m trying to talk,” Washington responded. “I have my three kids in the car, and the reason why I did not stop is because I’m in the middle of nowhere, and my husband tells me not ...” It’s unclear what made Washington stop speaking, but the deputy told her “your excuse means nothing to me right now.”

Desue continued to blurt out conflicting directives, switching between yelling frantically and making subtle threats. At one point, he told Washington to turn around and walked to her with his gun aimed at her back.

“I’ve never been pulled over like this before,” Washington said.

Desue used her admission as another opportunity to ask a question she had already answered. “You don’t know how a traffic stop works,” he said.

A child could be heard saying, “she didn’t say anything” while another began to cry.

The armed deputy yelled: “You don’t know that a vehicle’s behind you with lights and sirens for a mile, and you’re not gonna move over?”

Washington explained that she’s four months pregnant, it’s dark out, and she didn’t want her children to feel uncomfortable, so she put her hazard lights on and continued driving in search of a well-lit area to pullover in.

Desue responded: “And then all that is shady. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing right now.”

When Washington attempted to explain why she was detailing her reasoning to the deputy, it seemed to unexpectedly trigger him yet again. In mere seconds he was screaming again: “I don’t care about why! Just shut up!”

The mother responded: “Yes, sir.”

But Desue still screamed: “Don’t care about the why!”

Washington was given a speeding ticket and apologized to the officer, which was shown in footage First Coast News obtained.

Desue’s response was: “Apologize to yourself for not thinking.”